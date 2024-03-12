Chess | The abduction of Vladimir Putin-loving Sergei Karjakin is infuriating – he shot a selfie video in the destroyed Avdijivka

Chess grandmaster Sergei Karjakin is the subject of fierce criticism.

Russian chess star Sergei Karjak too is known as the President of Russia Vladimir Putin supporter. Now he's causing outrage after posting a video in Avdijivka, which is occupied by Russia from Ukraine.

It is a selfie video in which Karjakin is talking to the camera and the city destroyed by the Russians can be seen in the background. It tells about the subject, among other things Dagbladet.

Ukraine's United24 Media states sarcastically on the messaging service X: “Sports above politics, really.”

In the comments of the video, Karjakin receives furious criticism such as: “This is unspeakable evil”, “he should be ashamed” and “give him eternal damnation”.

Video have also criticized, among others, the chess legend who ended up on Russia's terrorist list Garry Kasparov and the Norwegian chess superstar Magnus Carlsen former coach Peter Heine Nielsen.

“It's propaganda,” says Gasparov.

Nielsen wonders why the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has not dismissed Karjakin.

Karjak has also been filmed in Ukraine before. Among other things, he has played chess with a soldier in the territory occupied by Russia.