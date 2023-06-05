The International Chess Federation emphasizes that they have not invited Karjakin, but the explanation is not valid for chess experts.

In the chess world seething, because the International Chess Federation (FIDE) would accept the Russian by Sergei Karjakin participation in the tournament, from which the best three continue to qualify for the World Cup. The winner of the qualifying tournament gets to the World Cup match.

The name “World Cup” is also used for the tournament held in Baku, Azerbaijan, between July and August.

According to the Reuters news agency, Karjak is unlikely to participate, as he should play under a neutral flag without national symbols.

Last year, Karjak also did not make it to the corresponding tournament due to being suspended.

Russian and Belarusian chess players were shelved because of the Russian war of aggression, but since then their participation in international tournaments has been accepted as neutral athletes.

Cattle too, 33, posted a video message on his Telegram channel in which he claimed to have received an invitation from Fidel to the tournament in Baku, according to Reuters. According to Fide, Karjakin has not received an invitation, but based on his results, he has the opportunity to participate.

“In the upcoming tournament, I cannot represent my country and I will not play under my country’s flag. If I was successful, I wouldn’t get to hear my country’s national anthem. I am against this,” Karjakin states.

Karjakin also organized a vote on Telegram whether he should participate. According to Reuters, 90 percent answered “no”.

Fide’s explanation did not suit the Norwegian chess superstar Magnus Carlsen for the coach For Pieter Heine Nielsen.

“I have spoken to the people of the Fide council and the leadership of Fide and encouraged them to punish Karjakin. But to no avail,” Nielsen told Reuters.

“Fide has clearly decided not to press charges against Karjakin, even though he keeps breaking the same rules.”

Norwegian public radio union NRK’s chess expert Atle Grønn notes that Fide has decided not to provoke Russia.

“They [Fide] understand that if Karjakin had been asked, it would have been a disaster for the rest of the world. They know he’s pulling out.”