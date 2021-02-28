Russian Marina Guseva defeated her compatriot Anastasia Protopopova in the final of the Russian State Social University’s international chess Cup Moscow Open – 2021.

For nine games, Guseva scored 8.5 points, becoming the winner of tournament B. In tournament A, the Russian Ivan Rozum won with 7 points.

The tournament started in Moscow on February 19 and ended on Sunday. It has been held since 2005. Both professional athletes from FIDE and the Russian Chess Federation with a high rating and amateurs take part in the competition. Men play in Serie A tournaments, women in Serie B.

