For those who don’t know, the board game known as chess is considered a sport, especially a mental one, and there have been some championships in this regard that result in large sums of money for whoever manages to win the crown of the best. However, there are people who lose and don’t take it very well, and that is exactly what happened recently, but with a vengeance that is not limited to cheating, but to something that can already mean going straight to jail.

At the regional chess championship in Dagestan, Russiaa tragedy was avoided when the chess player Umayganat Osmanova suddenly fell ill during a match. With symptoms of shortness of breath and a metallic taste in her mouth, Osmanova was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered that she had been poisoned. It was revealed that her rivalAmina Abakarov40, had tampered with one of the game pieces containing a highly toxic mercury compound. She was caught on surveillance cameras spreading the poison on Osmanova’s king hours before the match.

The Russian Chess Federation confirmed that Abakarova has been banned from the championship and faces a possible lifetime disqualification, dismissal from her job and criminal proceedings. Minister of Sports of Dagestan Sazhida Sazhidovasaid that what she did could have had tragic consequences, putting the lives of everyone present at risk, including her own. The player confessed that her intention was to force Osmanova to abandon the tournament, but she assured that her goal was not to hurt her, but to scare her.

The two chess players reportedly had a feud since childhood, which was exacerbated weeks earlier when Osmanova won a previous competition and denigrated Abakarov and her family. Which led her to do this kind of action, which with all that background is not justifiable. The affected player is out of danger and there were no fatal consequences, but she could have reached that point.

Via: Wired

Author’s note: In Russia, honour is taken too seriously, no doubt about it. At least no one died, but the opponent needs to calm down, therapy is definitely needed.