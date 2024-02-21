The age of baby chess phenomena is getting lower and lower. If he left the Norwegian chess player Carlsen speechless, world champion from 2013 to 2023 and Grandmaster at 13 years old, with that air of an almost bored child prodigy who looked everywhere as he crumbled the greats, today the phenomena are multiplying. A few days ago, on February 18, a new record was set. Ashwath Kaushik, an 8-year-old boy from Singapore, broke a chess record by becoming the youngest player ever to defeat a classical chess grandmaster.

The record was set just a month ago, when Serbian Leonid Ivanovic defeated GM Awonder Liang, becoming the first player under the age of 9 to defeat a grandmaster in a standard time match.

And we come to the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open in Switzerland, in Bern, the moment of overtaking. The historic triumph occurred in the fourth round against Polish GM Jacek Stopa, 37 years old. A perfect match, which the baby champion himself commented with incredible maturity: «It was really exciting and surprising, I felt proud of my match and how I played, especially because at a certain point I was worse but then I managed to come back.”

How he became champion

Considered by his teacher to be “tactically very sharp”, in addition to his rare talent for reasoning, he plays chess seven hours a day and has a family that doesn't seem to pressure him. “We are proud of Ashwath, but we don't set any goals for him and let him grow at his own pace. The fact that he broke this world record is simply a bonus. We don't play chess, he started playing at the age of 4 with his grandparents. Every day he is a discovery.”

Talents also in Italy

The phenomenon of baby champions also exists in Italy. Leonardo Vincenti from Mozzo, in the province of Bergamo, still eleven years old, is one of the twenty best under 12 chess players in the world and one of the youngest in history to have obtained the prestigious title of Master.