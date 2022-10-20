





(Reuters) – Hans Niemann, the teenage American chess grandmaster at the center of an alleged cheating scandal, sued world champion Magnus Carlsen, online platform Chess.com and others for libel and defamation on Thursday. fair and is seeking at least $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the state of Missouri, also lists Carlsen’s online chess platform Play Magnus, Chess.com executive Danny Rensch and US grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura as defendants.

Niemann, 19, claimed that the defendants are “conspired to blacklist him” from the professional chess world and that he has been shunned by tournament organizers since five-time world champion Carlsen publicly accused him of cheating.

Carlsen’s surprise defeat to Niemann and his subsequent withdrawal from the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Missouri in September sparked a furor of comments and allegations, including from Nakamura, that the American had cheated.

Weeks after the Sinquefield Cup, the Norwegian withdrew from the tournament after just one play against Niemann in an online tournament, and said in late September that he believed the American had “cheated more — and more recently — than he has publicly admitted.” .

In a statement on Thursday, lawyers for the website Chess.com said there was no merit to Niemann’s allegations and that the company was saddened by his decision to take legal action.

“Hans publicly confessed to cheating online after the Sinquefield Cup, and the resulting consequences are of his own making,” the statement read.

“Chess.com looks forward to settling the score on behalf of its team and all honest chess players.”

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)







