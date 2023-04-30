Chess | Ding Liren became the first Chinese man to win the World Championship gold

The 30-year-old grandmaster dedicated his victory to his friends, mother and grandfather.

Chinese grand master Ding Liren is the new world chess champion. Ding won the World Cup gold on Sunday by defeating the Russian Jan Nepomnyaštšin after the tie-break.

“That moment was very emotional,” Ding told a British newspaper after the decision of The Guardian by.

Ding dedicated his win to his friends, mother and grandfather.

The final played in Kazakhstan’s Astana was tied 7–7 after traditional chess. After that, Ding and Nepomniaštšči wanted to play fast chess and quick games. The solution came in the fourth quick game.

30 year old Ding is the first Chinese man to win the world chess championship. Because Ju Wenjun is the reigning women’s world champion, China now holds both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles.

The Guardian considers the achievement unimaginable from a country where chess was banned as a Western game during the Cultural Revolution.

Chess site Chess.com says that Ding will receive 1.1 million euros for his World Championship title. Nepomniaštsi will receive a pot of 900,000 euros for his second place.

Ding follows the Norwegian as world champion Magnus Carlsen, who won no fewer than five previous World Cup titles. Carlsen congratulated Ding after the championship was decided on his Twitter account.

“The attachment to immortality. Good luck Ding,” Carlsen wrote.