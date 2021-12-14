Chess Chess star Magnus Carlsen lost his motivation and is not going to defend his World Cup title

According to Carlsen, meeting only 18-year-old Alireza Firouzja could make her turn around.

Newly won his fifth consecutive chess World Championship title Magnus Carlsen, 31, suffers from a lack of motivation, The Guardian write.

The Norwegian is not going to defend his world championship when the title is next won in 2023.

“It has long been clear to me that this (2021) World Cup will be my last. This just doesn’t mean to me as much as it used to. Those who expect me to defend the championship in 2023 are likely to be disappointed, ”Carlsen said, according to The Guardian.

Carlsen plans to continue playing chess but not at the World Cup level. He says he doesn’t enjoy the current match format. In this year’s finals Jan Nepomniaštšia against one of the matches stretched to eight hours.

Norwegian according to him, the only thing that could make him spin his decision would be 18-year-old super talent Alireza Firouzjan becoming the next final opponent.

The Iranian-Frenchman Firouzja is the youngest player in history to have reached over 2,800 in chess. He will compete for the title match in a qualifier in 2022.

Carlsen also has a lot to achieve outside the World Cup, for example in raising the strength figure.

“There’s so much I can aim for. I am very motivated to reach a strength of 2,900. It doesn’t seem completely impossible, ”he said.