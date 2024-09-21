Chess | Chess master Magnus Carlsen’s words enraged Russians: “Unacceptable in modern society”

Bag|Magnus Carlsen took a stand on the situation of Russian and Belarusian players.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen was awarded on Thursday as the best chess player of all time, and he used the opportunity to talk about the current topic.

The international chess federation Fide is supposed to decide the fate of Russia and Belarus this weekend. Players from both countries have only been allowed to compete in international events without country codes.

Now on the agenda of the meeting there is an article where it is proposed to lift the restrictions on Russian and Belarusian players. Carlsen took a stand on this in his acceptance speech on Thursday.

“Personally, I think that Garry Kasparov was a better career than I’ve had, but I understand why I got the award,” Carlsen said, continuing:

“I’m sure Garri would have used this opportunity to speak in favor of not allowing the Russian and Belarusian alliances back. That’s what I want to do too.”

Carlsen’s the words caused quite a stir in Russia.

“You are not a politician. Don’t meddle in things you don’t understand,” Russian chess player Valentina Gunina stated to the sovsport website.

“Magnus has become a hostage of great power politics. He is definitely a great chess player, maybe even the greatest, but after such outings, my respect for him approaches zero,” commented another Russian player Sergei Shipov Expressen’s along to Tassi.

Vice-President of the Russian Chess Federation Sergei Smagin according to Carlsen’s comments are “amazing”.

“Carlsen came to Russia, played tournaments and earned money. Before speaking negatively about Russia, it would be appropriate for him to pay back his prize money,” Smagin stated to Championat, according to Expressen.

Russian politician Svetlana Zhurova according to Carlsen is trying to put pressure on Fide’s decision makers. There is another politician on the same lines Dmitry Svishev.

“Here is one of the best players in the world speaking before a very important vote, and his words may influence Fide’s decision. This cannot be accepted in modern society,” Svišev said.