Dubai (Union)

The Chess Federation held the closing ceremony of the 2022 season, at the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, and witnessed the honoring of the first-place owners, in all local competitions that were held over the past season, and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club won the shield of general excellence at the male level, and the Chess and Culture Club for girls in Sharjah, on Shield of general excellence at the female level.

The ceremony witnessed the honoring of the first three places in the Emirates Individual Championship for females and males, in all age groups, and the General League Championship for males and females, in various age groups, and honoring the women’s team that won the bronze medal for category “C” in the World Olympics, and the team included players Wafia Darwish Rawda Al Serkal, Moza Al Mansouri, Aisha Sarhan Al Moaini, and Maryam Issa.

The ceremony was attended by Tarim Matar Tarim, President of the Federation, Abdul Karim Al Marzouqi, Secretary General, Dr. Abdullah Al Barakat, President of the Fujairah Chess Club, Naglaa Al Shamsi, President of the Chess and Culture Club for Girls in Sharjah, Najeeb Mohammed Saleh, Vice President of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, and Suhail Abdul Rahim, Vice President of the Club. Abu Dhabi Chess and Mental Games, Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, Vice President of the Fujairah Chess Club, Nasser Abdullah bin Amer, Assistant Secretary-General of the Federation, Mishaal Musa, Deputy Head of the Technical Staff of the Federation, Alia Al Mazmi, Head of the Technical Staff of the Chess and Culture Club for Girls in Sharjah, and Omar Noman, Assistant Secretary General of the Sharjah Cultural Club for chess, and Ali Obaid, a member of the temporary committee of the Kalba Club.

Tarim Matar Tarim, President of the Federation, congratulated the champion players and clubs that won first places in the local season competitions, and also congratulated our heroes who raised the UAE flag high in foreign forums.

The President of the Federation thanked the General Sports Authority, the National Olympic Committee and the sports councils for the support received by chess in the country, the clubs that represent strategic partners, and the institutions and companies that support the sponsorship of the activities of the Federation. Media that support the activity of the game, whether at the level of competitions or the activities of clubs that organize and host international tournaments.

He said: The federation’s board of directors seeks, through coordination with all partners, to always reach the best, by harvesting achievements, raising the technical level of local competitions, qualifying national cadres, and supporting Emiratis to reach international, continental and Arab positions, as well as hosting continental and international tournaments that would To raise the technical level of male and female players.

He added: The federation works through the board of directors and committees working in the spirit of one team, which is the approach that we take in our policy and strategy, in dealing with events and tournaments, and in the same spirit we deal with the boards of directors of clubs, technical staff and players, for one goal, which is to be the number one, And raising the flag of the state in foreign forums.

He said: I thank the members of the federation for their efforts throughout the past period, and perhaps the successes of the past season will push us to more effort and work.

