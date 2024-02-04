Chess | “Butt cheater” Hans Niemann ran amok in the hotel – got fired from the club

Hans Niemann is again in the middle of the commotion.

The St. Louis Chess Association announced on Friday that it has kicked the American star out of the club. The club stated inappropriate behavior in all respects as the reason.

Niemann allegedly ransacked and destroyed the hotel's property and spoke inappropriately to the staff.

“This was not an easy decision, but we hope that this will be an opportunity for Hans to introspect. We will review the situation again in the future,” the release said.

Niemann is therefore not welcome to the tournaments organized by the St. Louis Chess Club during this calendar year.

At first the star player vehemently denied the charges, but in his most recent outing admitted that he had damaged the hotel's property, such as the TV remote control.

“I regret it. But what is said about the damage is not true. Besides, I paid back. I have repeatedly tried to clear the matter with them (the Chess Club of St. Louis), but they do not respond to my numerous emails or attempts to call,” Niemann said in his twenty-minute long X video.

According to Niemann's own view, his dismissal from the association is in no way related to the episode that happened in the hotel. According to him, the hotel would have let him back, but then something happened.

“They told me there was a 99 percent chance they would accept my apology and let me back in there. What could turn their heads so suddenly?” Niemann asked.

After this, he hinted very directly in the video that the club would have positioned itself crosswise and had been in contact with the hotel. The relationship between Niemann, who is one of the best players in the world, and the St. Louis club is very inflamed.

Niemann made headlines when he took a real surprise win over the Norwegian champion About Magnus Carlsen in 2022. According to the wildest rumors, Niemann would have cheated in that match by using anal beads, the color of which would have communicated information to him about the right moves in each situation.