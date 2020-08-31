The capital theaters were allowed to start work after quarantine from August 1. One of the main conditions was a chess seating – tickets are sold through one armchair with half the room. For various reasons, not all troupes wanted and were able to take advantage of the chance. Many preferred to wait for September, and in August they started restoring the current repertoire and rehearsing what they planned to release at the end of the last crumpled season. AND nevertheless, in the last month of summer there were significant premieres – details in the traditional theatrical review of Izvestia.

In the old days, it was said that there was only one reason for the actor’s failure to appear at the performance – death. Today, employees should not be allowed into the theater building if their temperature is above 37 ° C … The same applies to spectators – at the entrance, everyone is measured the temperature in a non-contact way.

Some theaters have either already opened or will open the season even without the traditional gathering of the troupe. “Judah’s Day” – as evil tongues call this event – is now also carried out on Skype.

In the Modern Theater, large teddy bears were seated in empty seats (the audience immediately had a question: how are they disinfected?), And in the Tchaikovsky Hall, a poster “In this chair sits an angel of acoustics” was placed on the backs of seats not sent for sale. All this, of course, is cute and original in its own way, but sad. The actors say that playing in a half-empty space is still better than not playing at all or acting online.

For theater reviewers, a strange situation also developed: on the one hand, the 19/20 season was over, or rather, interrupted in mid-March, but on the other hand, some premiere performances had only been performed three or four times before quarantine, and by all theatrical rules this is a premiere. Let’s say, “Zateynik” based on the play by the classic of Soviet drama Viktor Rozov at the Sphere Theater, staged by his artistic director Alexander Korshunov. It was from this good performance that the theater opened the new season. Yes, the premiere, but already on the long list of one of the theater awards. Therefore, observing the purity of the genre of the monthly review of new products, we will tell only about the performances that the viewer saw for the first time only this August. Fortunately, they were.

Scapen’s Rogues

“Satyricon”

Konstantin Raikin staged Scapen’s Rogues in his theater based on the well-known farce of Moliere. He staged it in the Raykin’s signature style – loud, dynamic and enchanting, relying on the synthetic possibilities and courage of his well-trained troupe, which works like a reliable mechanism. This sitcom can be safely played on the square – onlookers will stand with their mouths open until the very end, spellbound by the gallop. And, by the way, regarding a possible exit version (and “Satyricon” is still roaming around other people’s sites, its own building is still under construction) – the scenery is minimal: a drum kit against a black backdrop and curtains on the sides. Plus simple props.

Scene from the play “Scapen’s Rogues” Photo: Russian State Theater “Satyricon” named after Arkady Raikin / satirikon.ru

The main character is a cunning servant Scapen, who must take care of the young nobleman Leandre, while the young man’s father (an excellent work of Denis Sukhanov), together with another rich man, the father of Leandre’s friend, is away. While their parents are not at home, young men fall in love with beauties, but only these girls are not of noble blood, which will greatly outrage the returning fathers …

It makes no sense to retell the plot further. Especially the action of the comedy was transferred to the first decades of the twentieth century, to the era of jazz. And among the attracted musical material there is even a song “Two Urkans fled from the Odessa kichman”. Scapena, who will sort out the situation, is played by Artem Osipov (in a different composition – Alexey Bardukov). In his manner, he strongly resembles Konstantin Raikin in his younger years. And this is more a compliment than a rebuke.

Scene from the play “Scapen’s Rogues” Photo: Russian State Theater “Satyricon” named after Arkady Raikin / satirikon.ru

At the premiere, the audience shouted “bravo”, which, by the way, is another problem. At the Vienna Opera, for example, “bravo” was banned in order to protect the artists and the audience. Instead, they offer to simply applaud harder.

“False confessions”

Theater them. Pushkin

Announcing the premiere of Pierre de Marivaux’s comedy in the spring, the theater promised “curious misunderstandings and ridiculous confusion “. The performance based on the play born in 1737 was almost ready for the Pushkinites when quarantine broke out. Evgeny Pisarev admitted that starting rehearsals after a forced vacation, he suggested that the actors radically change the style and pace, slowing it down. From the conventionally “French cinema” the director, according to him, wanted to make a “French arthouse”.

Actors Victoria Isakova as Araminta and Fyodor Levin as Dorant in the play “False Confessions” on the stage of the Pushkin Moscow Drama Theater Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko

An additional sub-sound came to the rescue to add intimacy to intonations. In addition, the artist Zinovy ​​Margolin decided to set the scenery in the style of fashionable Scandinavian TV series – rigor, coldness and simplicity, avoiding the notorious life and. Needless to say, the “modernization” also affected the costumes, and partly the text, from which the director removed “all curliness”. AND Marivaux’s style is precisely an exquisite and pretentious letter, it even has a special name – “marivodage”. In general, this performance would well fit into the repertoire of the Parisian theater “Odeon”, but those who are well acquainted with the work of Yevgeny Pisarev, he will be puzzled.

From the salon play about the love of a young lawyer, poor handsome Dorant (22-year-old Fyodor Levin, admitted to the theater last year) to a rich widow (brilliant, as always, Victoria Isakova), the director tried to do something “more cosmic” – about the defenselessness of the heart, the desire for love and hidden sensuality. The public is not completely clear: is Dorant in love seriously or is he pretending?

Actors Anna Begunova as Marton, Boris Dyachenko as Mr. Remy and Fyodor Levin as Dorant in the play “False Confessions” on the stage of the Pushkin Moscow Drama Theater Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko

The performance is designated as a comedy, but in fact it is a sad and not funny comedy. The star cast, and besides Victoria Isakova, other favorites of the public are also busy – Vera Alentova, Boris Dyachenko, Andrey Zavodyuk, Anna Begunova, of course, will draw attention to the premiere and work at the box office, but what word of mouth will say is a big question …

Project “Rehearsals”

Taganka Theater

Another theatrical event in August that deserves mention is the director’s laboratory “Rehearsals” at the Taganka Theater. In the small hall, four sketches of possible future premieres were presented to the public. Moreover, they were made not by debutants, but by directors already known in theatrical circles.

Galina Polishchuk showed a modern play by Oleg Mikhailov “White Noise”, Alexei Sozonov staged one of Akunin’s novels about detective Fandorin (“The Whole World Theater”), Yegor Matveyev – “Rabbits and Boas” based on the story of Fazil Iskander, and Nadezhda Kubailat swung at ” Capital “by Karl our Marx, crossed with” The Origin of Species “by Charles Darwin.

Actor Roman Staburov as Alexei Krivonos, actor Teimuraz Glonti as Maxim Yarushev and Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, actress Anastasia Kolpikova as Ksenia Osokina during a rehearsal of the play “White Noise” at the Moscow Taganka Theater Photo: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Fedorenko

Unfortunately or fortunately, none of the sketches presented, although there were very interesting works, did not receive the approval of the Taganka management and would not result in a full-fledged performance; but the “Rehearsals” once again demonstrated the good shape of the current troupe of the legendary theater.

September promises to be incredibly fruitful for premieres. On the same Taganka for the first time they will play Ostrovsky’s “Snow Maiden” directed by Denis Azarov, but this is already a topic for the next review.