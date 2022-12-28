Chess | An Iranian woman played chess without a hijab – according to Iran, she did not represent her country

The Iranian grandmaster was interpreted as giving his support to the Iranian protesters when he competed without a hijab in the international competition.

Iranian the female chess grandmaster competed in the rapid chess championship tournament in Kazakhstan this week without a headscarf, the hijab.

Sara Khademalsharieh25, failed to follow Iran’s state dress code, which mandates a headscarf for women.

Khademalsharieh’s act has been interpreted as support for the protests that began in mid-September Mahsa Aminin of death. Amini died in Tehran after being arrested by the morality police.

According to the National Chess Federation of Iran, Khademalsharieh, who competed in the rapid chess tournament in Kazakhstan, did not participate in the tournament as Iran’s representative.

According to news agency AFP, the president of the Iranian Chess Federation Hassan Tamini had commented to the Fars news agency that “the chess player freely participated in the tournament at his own expense”.

Female athletes are required to wear a headscarf.

“We didn’t expect a chess player to do something like this because he had participated in previous tournaments according to the requirements,” Tamini said, referring to the dress code.

Recently, some Iranian female athletes have competed without the hijab. Last month, Iran condemned a speed skater by Niloufar Mardan behavior after taking part in a competition in Turkey without a hijab. The Sports Ministry said Mardani participated “without approval,” the Fars news agency reported.

A climber in October Elnaz Rekabi wore only a headband while climbing at the Asian Championships. According to the AFP news agency, Rekabi received a hero’s welcome when he returned to Tehran, as he was received by cheering and clapping supporters.

However, Rekabi had to apologize for the incident and said that her hijab had accidentally fallen off her head. According to a BBC source, Rekabi was pressured into an apology.

According to CNN in november archer Parmida Ghasemi took off her hijab at an award ceremony in Tehran and later said she didn’t notice her hijab falling off.