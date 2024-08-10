Chess | A Russian chess player is suspected of trying to poison an opponent – a prison sentence threatens

Bag|In the Dagestan championships, harsh measures were used.

Russian the chess federation has banned a 40-year-old female player from competition because she is suspected of trying to poison her opponent. The Russian media has also published surveillance camera footage of the incident.

The poisoning attempt took place at the Dagestan championship tournament organized at the beginning of August, tells Chess.com website. The security camera footage shows how 40 years old Amina Abakarova walks calmly to the gaming table where his rival Umayganat Osmanova was scheduled to play 20 minutes later.

According to the Russian media, Abakarova had inquired a little earlier if the surveillance camera was on, and received the answer that the camera was not on. After that, Abakarova walked over to the game table and smeared the chessboard with a substance believed to be life-threatening mercury.

When Osmanova, 30, had been playing for half an hour, she started to feel weak.

“I felt like I was running out of oxygen, and I felt the taste of iron in my mouth,” Osmanova told the Russia Today channel.

He asked for help from the medical staff, who thought that the bad feeling was probably due to poisoning.

After that, the tournament organizers will examine the surveillance camera recording. So the camera had been working. Based on the footage, the police were called to the scene and Abakarova was arrested.

Russian media according to Abakarova has admitted that she wanted to knock Osmanova out of the tournament because she doesn’t like her rival. A week earlier, Osmanova had defeated Abakarova in the Dagestan rapid chess championship tournament.

According to the Russian media, Abakarova faces up to three years in prison. The Chess Federation may ban him from competition for life.

Osmanova recovered from the bout of nausea quite quickly. He was able to continue in the tournament and eventually finished second.