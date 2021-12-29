Chess 17-year-old Nodirbek Abdusattorov took the World Cup gold in a quick chess – superstar Magnus Carlsen offsets his defeat for “idiotic” rule

In the World Championship of Fast Chess, four players ended in a draw, but only two of them made it to the rematch.

Fast the World Chess Tournament culminated quite a bit in Warsaw, Poland late Tuesday night. In the end, the 17-year-old Uzbek took the championship Nodirbek Abdusattorov after sequels. He is the youngest player to ever win a fast chess championship.

After a three-day tournament, as many as four players were tied. In addition to Abdusattorov, Russia Jan Nepomnyashi, the reigning world champion of Norway Magnus Carlsen and the United States Fabiano Caruana were 9.5 out of 13 possible.

The championship was fought in the instant game, but only two reached it in a draw [ottelupisteet] Abdusattorov and Nepomnyashhi. This is due to the rules of the World Cup tournament, according to which the players who have received the most so-called tb1 points in the tournament will be eligible for a rematch.

Abdusattorov’s score was 103, Nepomnjašchi’s 100.5, Carlsen’s 97 and Caruana’s 95. Thus, Abdusattorov and Nepomnjašši, who were ultimately better than the Uzbek, made it to the sequel.

In the tournament third-placed Carlsen, who lost their opening match to Abdusattorov on Tuesday, will not accept the tournament rule.

“It’s an idiotic rule,” disappointed Carlsen told the Norwegian broadcaster To NRK.

“All for the same score [ottelupisteet] should be renewed or not by anyone. “

According to Carlsen, the current rule makes the World Cup tournament “amateur-like”.

Carlsen received support for his views in the tournament from sixth-place finisher in the United States Hikaru Nakamuralta.

“The change from the 15th round to the 13th round of the Fast World Chess Tournament was strange, but the replay rules for the‘ world championship ’are already ridiculous,” Nakamura wrote In Twiter.

The World Cup will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with a quick World Cup tournament. The reigning champion is Carlsen.