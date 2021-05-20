By the end of 2020, Roberto Gomez Fernandez, son of Chespirito, confirmed that plans to make a movie and a series alternates on El Chavo del 8 and El Chapulín Colorado.

Both productions were announced after the Roberto Gómez Bolaños series stopped being broadcast on television at the beginning of that year.

Florinda Meza and her plans for a bioseries

With fans waiting for news on the projects, who has spoken about a new story involving Chespirito is Florinda Meza. His lawyer Guillermo Pous spoke with Firsthand and explained how this plot could come true.

“Intellectual property rights are designated in favor of Roberto Gómez Fernández and his sisters, there is no doubt about that, but There is nothing in the will related to the biographical rights of Mr. Roberto Gómez Bolaños. There is also no exclusivity on your image ”, Detailed the lawyer.

On how the use of these rights could be carried out for a future bio series, Pous indicated that they would have to reach an agreement with the rest of the heirs stipulated in the will by the deceased actor.

“We would have to have contact with Gómez Fernández and his sisters. I am sure that, due to the impeccable relationship that exists with Mrs. Meza, it will be very simple to make the proposal and that they can understand it, “he said.

As for what topics the biopic would address, the lawyer commented that it would be investigated in the love story of Chespirito and Florinda Meza. “Her project is to tell what she lived with her husband and in this way continue to produce content about the life and work of Roberto Gómez Bolaños,” she explained.