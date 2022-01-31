The Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Kryst, He tragically passed away on the morning of January 30. His body was found after falling from the 29th floor of The Orion building, a residential skyscraper located at 350 West 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York. The beauty queen lived in the ninth and according to the Police her death occurred around 7:15 am

Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Kryst passed away on the morning of January 30, 2022. Photo: Page Six

Cheslie Kryst’s last message

Hours earlier, on her Instagram account, Cheslie Kryst wrote a message for her 206,000 followers: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

After the tragedy, his family declared through a statement on Page Six: “Its great light was what inspired others around the world with its beauty and strength. He cared, loved, laughed and shone. Cheslie embodied love and service to others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice and as Miss USA.”

30.1.2022 | Last publication of Cheslie Kryst, miss United States 2019. Photo: capture Cheslie Kryst/Instagram

Who was Cheslie Kryst?

Born in Jackson, Michigan, Cheslie Kryst was crowned Miss Usa 2019 and managed to reach the top 10 of Miss Universe. Prior to this, she already had a law degree and a master’s degree in business administration. He was also a professional athlete in the heptathlon modality, with state records in the triple jump category.

After her reign, she worked as a correspondent for the ExtraTV portal, even being nominated for an Emmy. He also founded the fashion blog White Glam Necklace.

