Russian football player Cheryshev said that he does not feel disadvantaged in Italy

Russian footballer of “Venice” Denis Cheryshev spoke about life in Italy. His words lead RIA News.

“Everyone treats me kindly. Of course, some people ask what is going on with us. But I didn’t feel disadvantaged in any way, I’m grateful to everyone for such an attitude,” said the midfielder.

Cheryshev transferred to Venezia on August 31, 2022. His contract with the club was concluded according to the “two plus one” scheme. Previously, the footballer played for the Spanish Valencia, Sevilla, Real and Villarreal.

As part of the Russian national team, Cheryshev played 33 matches, in which he scored 12 goals. Together with the national team, he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 home world championship.