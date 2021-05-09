Valencia defeated Valladolid at home in the 35th round of the Spanish Championship. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Sunday, May 9, and ended with a score of 3: 0 in favor of the hosts. As part of the winners, Maxi Gomez scored a double, another goal was scored by Thierry Correy. On the 89th minute he was assisted by the midfielder of the Russian national team Denis Cheryshev.

For the Russian, who entered the field in the 77th minute, this is the first effective action in 2021. In total this season he has three assists in 19 games.

The victory allowed Valencia to score 39 points and reach 13th place in the championship. Valladolid have 31 points, the team is in 17th position.