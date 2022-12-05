New spy shots of a new modification of the Omoda C5 crossover have been published in China. The car will be equipped with an all-wheel drive system, writes the December 5 edition “Chinese cars”.

In China, the car is produced not under an independent brand, but under the Chery brand.

The car shown in the pictures bears only Omoda logos, which allowed the experts of the publication to assume that the photo shows the export version of the car. If we assume that Omoda as an independent brand exists only in Russia, we can hope for the appearance of such a version on the Russian market.

Externally, the car looks like a completely serial model. No disguised exterior elements or wires dangling in the cabin. Experts believe that the mass production of such a machine has already begun. As for the power unit, it was a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine familiar in Russia, which produces 197 hp in China. In the Russian Federation, the Tiggo 8 Pro and Exeed TXL crossovers are equipped with such a motor, only with a slightly lower return.

The all-wheel drive system on the photographed car is similar to that on the all-wheel drive versions of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max. The experts noted that the pictures clearly show the drive shaft going to the rear wheel.

In Russia, at the moment, the front-wheel drive Omoda C5 is offered with a one and a half liter engine, which is familiar from the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro crossover. Engine power is 147 hp, which is docked with a variator.

On December 1, it became known that Chery intends to release two models of pickup trucks with a monocoque body and a hybrid installation. Charlie Zhang, Executive Vice President of Chery International, shared his plans for the development of new light trucks. One of the pickups will be with a monocoque body and a hybrid installation that can be recharged from electricity, the other car will most likely be fully electric. Both pickups are expected to compete with models such as the Ford F-150 and Toyota Hilux. It is assumed that the new models will first be offered for the Australian market. Thanks to them, the Chinese company expects to reach an annual sales level of 75,000 units in Australia alone by 2027. The publication suggested that the appearance of Chery pickups in other foreign markets, including Russia, cannot be ruled out.