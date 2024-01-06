Overtaking Japan as the world's leading automobile exporter was an important achievement. But this is not enough for the Chinese automotive industry to consider itself ready to attack Europe: the offensive in fact it must also start from within the Old Continent, which is why more and more manufacturers from the Asian country aim to locate their production right in the heart of Europe. As in the case of Chery.

Two plants in Europe

In fact, it seems that the Chinese car manufacturer is considering the possibility of building a pair of factories in Europe, including one in the United Kingdom and a second in continental Europe, in a country not yet better identified. Both production plants could already be operational by the end of this decade: this is reported by the Financial Times, which cites the rumors launched by the number one of the company's British division, Victor Zhang.

From UK to mainland EU

Emulating the success of Hyundai and KIA, which were virtually unknown in the country before the late 1980s but now account for nearly 10% of new car sales in the United Kingdom: this is Chery's goal according to Zhang. Who explains that, unlike Honda and BYD just to name a few car companies that have backed out, Brexit does not scare Chery at all: building a plant in the United Kingdom would lead the Chinese company to produce right-hand drive electric cars intended for not only to the local market, but also to other foreign markets such as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to give some examples. In the second factory, the one in Continental Europeleft-hand drive EVs will instead be created.

Assurance strategy

“We will not try to scare our direct competitors with lower selling prices, this is not what we want to do – said Zhang – Our goal is to bring good products under a good brand, we only want this.” Offering electric cars at effectively rock-bottom prices does not appear to be Chery's strategy: the Chinese company is in fact more inclined to convince its future potential customers with guarantees on seven-year-old and one-year-old vehicles coverage eight years for batteries.