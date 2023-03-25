By the end of 2023, the Italian market will welcome another Chinese model. We are talking about Chery Omoda 5, the SUV of the Asian brand which has chosen Italy for its debut in Europe. A non-random choice that of Chery which in our country is already known for its collaboration with DR Automobiles. However, the first model of the brand for the Old Continent will also materialize with Omoda 5, a car that will be offered both in an internal combustion version and in a plug-in hybrid and fully electric variant. The car is already on sale in China while the prices for Italy are not yet known.

The design of Omoda 5

Chery Omoda 5 design follows the stylistic language “Art in motion”, indicated by the House of Wuhu as its manifesto towards the future. Defined in 2021 through three different renderings, Chery’s new stylistic course aims to enhance the dynamic and moving forms of its models, which show themselves to the public with a global style, appreciated on markets all over the world. Omoda 5 presents a sharp belt line, which seems drawn by a blade of light that sculpts the side windows and the ribs of the side. In profile view, the electric SUV from Chery also features a characteristic hidden D-pillar, which thanks to a dark finish leaves the roof floating. In the rear view, the very inclined rear window, similar to that of a coupé, and the black horizontal band that incorporates the rear lights, with a very slim shape, stand out. The sportiness of the model is also underlined by the proportions. The Omoda 5 is 4.4 meters long1.83 wide and 1.59 high, with a generous wheelbase of 2.63 metres. The stylistic element around which everything revolves, however, is represented by the front grille, which on the electric Omoda 5 which will debut in Italy takes on a new shape and new proportions. It has no defined edges, merging with the rest of the front, and is closed, underlining the purely electric nature of the model.

In addition to an aesthetic function, the new grille also significantly improves aerodynamics and, consequently, the efficiency of the new SUV. The cabin offers comfortable space for 5 passengers, with the load compartment offering a capacity of 363 litres. The interiors are well-finished, with quality materials for the upholstery while at the same time embracing the sporty nature with bucket seats with integrated headrests and a flat-bottom steering wheel. A large cantilevered element stands out in the center of the dashboard which incorporates two displays: the one behind the steering wheel is dedicated to the instruments, while the central one, equipped with touch technology, is reserved for the infotainment system. To make the interior even more welcomingthere is also a sophisticated internal lighting system that better defines the shapes and spaces. On the Omoda 5 it is also possible to manage the switching on of the air conditioning remotely, so as to enter the car and already find the desired temperature inside.

The engines of Chery Omoda 5

The ADAS package is more than complete, with the Chery SUV that can count on 16 driving assistance devices that allow the car to be at the top also in terms of safety. Among these we mention the blind spot monitoring, reverse warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, active lane keeping and adaptive cruise control. The powertrain it is made up of a 150 kW, 204 HP electric motor, which guarantees a shot from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8”, combined with a 64 kWh battery which guarantees a range of 450 km. As for charging times, you can switch between 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes with a fast DC infrastructure. It is possible that Chery Omoda 5 will also arrive in Europe with petrol versions: at the moment the engines are marketed in various markets 1.5 turbo petrol four-cylinder 156 HP continuously variable gearbox and the 1.6 turbo 197 HP with 7-speed dual clutch transmission. A plug-in hybrid variant is also available.