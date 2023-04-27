The Chery group is preparing its offensive to conquer the European market, an offensive that will start from Italy where the Chinese giant will debut the new Omoda-Jaecoo brand. The brand will have a completely new range, with technological models that will also focus on electrified versions to adapt to the needs of sustainable mobility.

Omoda-Jaecoo to conquer Italy

The new strategy of the Chery group was presented during the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show and on the occasion it was announced that the first two models to arrive in December 2023 will be the Omoda 6 and Jaecoo 7. 4.4 meters long, 1.83 wide and 1.59 meters tall, with a wheelbase of 2.63 metres, the former has a dynamic appearance enhanced by slender but at the same time decisive lines. Made on a load-bearing body chassis with independent suspension on all four wheels, MacPherson front and Multilink rear, it offers a rich standard equipment which, in terms of active safety, includes adaptive cruise control, automatic headlamp, rain sensing wipers, Auto Hold, Lane Departure Warning and 360° panoramic image. Omoda 5 will initially be on sale only in the supercharged 1.6 TGDI petrol version capable of delivering 145 kW of power and 290 Nm of torque. The car, equipped with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, has AWD all-wheel drive and is capable of exceeding a top speed of 190 km/h. The Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI, which has already obtained Euro 6 homologation and won the 5 Euro NCAP stars, declares an average consumption of just 7.6 l/100 km. The price for the Italian market will start from around 35,000 euros.

Also a full electric version for Omoda 5

The OMODA 5 1.6 TGDI will be joined by the OMODA 5 EV in the first quarter of 2024. The car differs from the thermally powered one in the unprecedented closed front, without a grille, created precisely to underline the 100% electric nature of the powertrain. The Omoda 5 EV is equipped with an engine and front-wheel drive, has a power of 150 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 340 Nm. It reaches a maximum speed of 170 km and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds. A full hybrid version will arrive in the first half of the year to complete the model offer.

Here is Jaecoo 7

At the same time as Omoda 5 1.6 TGDI, in December 2023, Jaecoo 7 will also make its debut in Italy. It is an SUV with more decisive and muscular lines. It has an impactful look and conveys a feeling of refined robustness and is aimed at an audience looking for a practical and versatile car but with a premium look and feel. Jaecoo 7 is 4.5 meters long, 1.87 wide and 1.68 high. It has a wheelbase of 2.65 meters and offers plenty of space for the occupants, who can enjoy a comfortable passenger compartment and a luggage compartment with a capacity of 424 litres. The car will initially debut with a petrol version powered by a 1.6 TGDI with 137 kW of power and 275 Nm of torque. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it reaches a top speed of 210 km/h and claims fuel consumption of 7.1 l/100 km. In this case the price list will start from around 40,000 euros. At the beginning of 2024 Jaecoo 7 will expand the range with the arrival of a plug-in hybrid version which, as far as the internal combustion engine is concerned, always adopts a four-cylinder and always turbo-petrol unit but with a displacement reduced to 1.5 litres.