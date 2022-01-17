The Chinese group Chery launched the prototype Jetour TX, an off-road suv after all with trendy lines, and with that slightly retro air that many off-road customers ask for to differentiate themselves from city crossovers. However, its designers got slightly carried away by the many inspirations already on the market, and in the end the car managed to look like a Ford Bronco and a Land Rover Defender at the same time.

At the front, in particular, Jetour’s resemblance to the Ford Bronco is very evident (only slightly more square); while a little more inventiveness has come to the rear, with certainly new headlights. The shape of the rear of the car, staying more on the overall impact, is inspired by Land Rover. The Chinese vehicle has chosen a plug-in hybrid propulsion to put another flag in the electrified market, and for this reason the light signature is also full of LEDs. The yellow accents and the luggage rack with additional integrated LEDs enhance the concept’s adventurous style. Of course, in the off-road segment it is difficult to come up with something completely new without risking, but the ‘signature’ on the front grille is also similar between Jetour and Bronco.







Jetour is a sub-brand of the Chery Holding group; founded in 2018, it now sells more than 150,000 units annually. The Chinese company, which is also represented in other markets outside of China, will launch one or two new models each year in the SUV, pickup and MPV segments, according to CarScoops. If it will be marketed, the clone of the Ford Bronco it could be a low-cost alternative to which the parent company assigns hypothetical 1000 total kilometers of autonomy, between electrical and thermal mileage.

It is not the first time that Chinese brands have been inspired by the cars of the more traditional markets. But at present, with China on the rise also in this sector after years of irrelevance, the ‘fashions’ could be influenced precisely by the new electric competitors of the Great Wall, such as NIO, Xpeng and BYD.