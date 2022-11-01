The Chinese company Chery has introduced the first 8-speed hydromechanical “automatic” box, for which it has all the intellectual rights. This was reported on October 31 by the publication “Chinese cars“.

The publication recalled that Chery had “automatic machines” before, a 4-speed AL4-DP0 box, it was installed on the Chery Tiggo crossover. But this unit was the development of Peugeot, Citroen and Renault. Now we are talking about an exclusive torque converter for Chery.

With the new unit, the Chinese manufacturer will replace the Japanese-made Aisin in its cars. Chery and Exeed crossovers will be the first to receive the new box.

The release of the 8-band “automatic” will not be done by Chery itself, but by Anhui Fuzhen Auto Power System. The torque converter manufacturer does not have a direct connection with Chery, but the automaker will have full intellectual property on these automatic transmissions.

There are no details about the technical characteristics of Chery’s “machine” yet. It is known that it is planned to produce 300 thousand new torque converters annually.

