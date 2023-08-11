The Luxeed electric sedan, developed in collaboration between the IT giant Huawei and the Chery automaker, appeared in new photos published on August 11 by the portal auto home.

On the presented frames, you can see in more detail the design features of Luxeed, including a single block of front and rear optics, retractable door handles and extended wheel arches.

The machine shares a platform with Exeed models such as the Sterra ES and Sterra ET. Luxeed will officially debut around the second half of September. The estimated cost is 200 thousand yuan (approximately 2.64 million rubles).

One of the highlights of the Luxeed is the CATL battery, which provides a range of up to 700 km on a single charge. This is an all-wheel drive electric car equipped with two electric motors, one for each axle.

The car is equipped with an autonomous driving system, as evidenced by the LiDar camera unit on the roof with 11 HD sensors, three millimeter wave radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Earlier that day, it became known that the Chery concern registered the Luxeed brand in Russia.