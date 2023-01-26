Chery Group expands its strategy in the field ofelectrification, announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), a leading global battery manufacturer. The partnership provides for collaboration in various areas: on the product, on the commercial front, on that of market promotion and the acquisition of resources. In addition to supply of batteries and the technological partnership, the two sides also intend to conduct joint research to explore new opportunities related to the electric car and the world of transport in general, working on technologies such as the battery swap applied to local public transport, heavy transport and also to the sea ​​transport.

CATL, which currently focuses on the research, development, production and sale of battery systems for electric cars and stationary energy storage systems, is committed to the new partnership to provide Chery with cutting-edge solutions for new energy applications. Chery is thus linked to a company that holds a 30% market share and which stands out as one of the key players in the ecological transition. For its part, Chery will continue to develop low environmental impact technologies internally as well. You have been doing it since 1999, establishing yourself as one of the first car manufacturers to have explored electrification solutions. Over the past two decades, it has developed newly developed powertrains by obtaining more than 600 patents, ranking first in China’s automobile enterprises and third globally. Until now, Chery has formulated a technological development plan called “457”, which is spread across four vehicle propulsion platforms, five overall subsystems and seven core technologies. This plan allows the House to preside over all market segments, from sedans to SUVs of all sizes, offering hybrid, electric with range extender, pure electric and even hydrogen with fuel cell models.

As a demonstration of the skills gained in the field of so-called New Energy Vehicles (NEV) Chery designed the small electric compact eQ1 which set a precedent in the Chinese auto industry: it is the best-selling car in its class with 300,000 units. At the same time, Chery also developed a modern hybrid powertrain in-house: DHT Super Hybrid technology. These innovations have led Chery to increase sales of electrified cars during 2022, with an estimated growth of around 182%. And it is precisely to support this expansion that the agreement with CATL arrives, the ideal partner to promote zero-emission mobility on a global scale and to allow Chery to soon reach the goal of carbon neutrality.