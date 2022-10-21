Home page politics

According to spokesman Peskov, Vladimir Putin is “always” open to negotiations. Meanwhile, Erdogan promises “telephone diplomacy” in the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

Update from October 17, 6:00 p.m.: Ukraine is calling for an international observer mission at the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in the southern Kherson region. “We call on the UN, the EU and other organizations to organize an international monitoring mission for Kakhovka,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday. International experts and Ukrainian staff must go to the site immediately, he demanded.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of trying to destroy the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. Accordingly, Russia mined the dam to stop a Ukrainian counter-offensive in Cherson with a tidal wave.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday evening of a “disaster on a large scale”. In the event of a dam bursting, hundreds of thousands of people on the Dnipro River would be in danger. The cooling system at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant could also be affected by an interrupted water supply, he warned. The dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station is located on the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, which is currently controlled by Russian troops and annexed by Moscow.

Belarusian ruler Lukashenko denies covert mobilization

Update from October 17, 5:47 p.m.: In a direct appeal, the Ukrainian military called on Belarus not to participate in a “dirty war”. Now the Belarusian ruler and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko reacted. “We’re not going anywhere. No war for now. We don’t need him,” state-controlled media quoted the president as saying.

Lukashenko also dismissed independent Belarusian media’s reports of covert mobilizations in the country, claiming that the authorities “simply check the lists”, which happens “every year”, according to the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent reported on Friday.

The President of the EU Commission has promised Ukraine 1.5 billion euros in economic aid for the coming year

Update from October 21, 5:41 p.m.: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised Ukraine 1.5 billion euros a month in economic aid for the coming year. Ukraine asked for “a stable, reliable and predictable flow” of funds from international donors, said von der Leyen on Friday after the EU summit in Brussels. The finance ministers of the member states should now work this out in concrete terms.

Ukrainian military calls on Belarus not to participate in “dirty war”.

Update from October 21, 4:40 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has issued a direct appeal to Russia’s ally Belarus not to engage in a “dirty war”. “We urge all citizens of Belarus to disobey the orders of your leadership to go to war against Ukraine,” the army said in a statement in Kyiv. The leadership in Minsk wants to draw the Belarusian people into a “dirty war”. It’s about making the “right choice”.

“Empires fall apart, people remain, normal people who can be friends or enemies,” the statement said. This is not decided by a politician, but by everyone themselves. However, if Belarus directly participates in the war, “we will respond,” warned the Ukrainian military.

Ukraine war: Poland’s President Duda with “peace formula” – “hold Russia to account”

Update from October 21, 4:05 p.m.: In an interview with the Italian broadcaster Rai News, Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke about a “peace formula” for Ukraine. “There is only one fair solution,” said Duda. Ukraine’s 1991 borders must be restored and Russia held accountable for “war crimes” in Ukraine.

“Russia is violating international law and Russians are committing war crimes in Ukraine,” the Polish head of state told the broadcaster. Thus, Russian troops would not target military but civilian objects. Duda explicitly called for the withdrawal of Russian units from the areas occupied since 2014 and for war criminals to be prosecuted and punished.

Phone call between Shoigu and Austin — “no conversation planned between Putin and Biden”

Update from October 21, 3:30 p.m.: Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The two ministers discussed international issues and the current situation in Ukraine. The US Department of Defense said Austin stressed the importance of open lines of communication amid the war against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Peskov said immediately after the call that there were no plans for a similar conversation between Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

Ukraine war: Turkish diplomat comments on future of grain deal

Update from October 21, 2:40 p.m.: According to a Turkish diplomatic source told Russian state news agency Tass, the grain deal agreed between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations has a high probability of being extended. The source referred to the deal’s role in global food security.

“The Istanbul Agreement has already proven its importance,” it said. “It is extremely important that in future the main streams of food go to poor countries,” the Turkish source continued, adding, “The importance of the deal will undoubtedly increase.” The grain deal is currently set to expire in November.

Antonio Guterres (front left) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) – two representatives of the delegations from Ukraine and Russia shake hands. © Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa

Ukraine war: Kremlin ambassador on nuclear fears — ‘do everything we can to prevent nuclear war’

Update from October 21, 1:05 p.m.: The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has expressed concerns about a possible nuclear attack by Russia. “We, Russian diplomats, Russian politicians are doing everything to prevent a nuclear war,” Antonov said, according to the state news agency TASS on the Rossiya-24 channel.

A nuclear war must not take place and such a war will not produce winners, Antonov stressed. This position was endorsed not only by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, but by all five of the world’s nuclear powers, he said. You are now committed to this.

Erdogan as mediator — Turkish head of state sees “softer” Putin

First report from October 21: Moscow/Ankara — The heavy fighting in the Ukraine war continues. However, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he is “not without hope” for talks between the warring parties. The Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is now “much gentler, much more open to negotiations,” Erdogan emphasized to journalists on the return flight from Azerbaijan, according to the state news agency Anadolu.

According to his own statements, the Turkish head of state wants to discuss possibilities for new initiatives via “telephone diplomacy” in the next few days. Erdogan has offered to mediate several times during the war. On Thursday (October 20) he had a conversation with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and felt “that he too wants to overcome this matter”.

One of Turkey’s wishes is to bring the two heads of state together. In connection with this, Erdogan expressed his hope for peace. Both sides would suffer “heavy casualties,” he said, adding, “I am sure there will be no loser in the peace.”

Kremlin comments on negotiations — according to Peskov, Putin “open to negotiations from the beginning”

Immediately after Erdogan’s statements, the Kremlin also reported on possible negotiations. “Putin was actually always open to negotiations from the beginning,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of the Turkish head of state, according to the state news agency TASS. After all, Putin himself spoke about it “several times,” according to Peskov.

Putin’s spokesman also claimed that before the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation,” the Kremlin chief tried to open negotiations with NATO, the US and the OSCE. “Putin was open to negotiations when the text of the document was actually agreed between the negotiators of Russia and Ukraine,” he underlined. Nothing has changed in terms of this willingness. (bb)