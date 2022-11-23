by Francesco Semprini

“I appeal to all Iranian women to continue fighting united, because only in this way will they guarantee a better future for their little girls. I appeal to the international community to support the fight against the violent repression in Tehran, only in this way can the walls of oppression be torn down and inhumanity”. There is a red thread that unites Ukraine and Iran, red like the blood of the fighters who fell in defense of freedom, men and women fighters. This thread is called Lina, nom de guerre “Cherry” (Cherry), red as a wire. “The guys from our unit gave it to me”. Her mobilization starts from a video shot by her and two fellow soldiers, one of whom shows the flag of Iran on the tablet. They make the gesture “Sos violence ” with the hand with the number four and the fist that closes, on the notes of “Another Love” by Tom Odell, while the Ukrainian writing stands out: “They fight for the sun, the sky and their freedom, I support women Iranian, no n the politics of Iran”. On Tik Tok, the footage exceeds five million views, bouncing off the link on Cherry’s Instagram profile ( _dr.aleksandrovna_ ) where a flood of messages arrives.



