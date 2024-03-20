The sakura, the blossom of the Japanese cherry tree, is in full bloom again worldwide. Due to climate change, the flowering season is starting earlier and earlier. The flowering of the flower species, which is considered the national flower in Japan, marks the beginning of spring. Behind the flower lies a powerful symbolism for the Japanese. For example, the blooming of the cherry blossom, which usually lasts several weeks, is seen as a metaphor for life: beautiful, but at the same time ephemeral.