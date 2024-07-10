London (Reuters)

The Athletics Integrity Unit has banned Kenyan runner Lawrence Cherono for seven years after the former Boston and Chicago Marathon champion was found to have violated anti-doping rules.

The unit imposed a four-year ban for the rule violation and a further four years for tampering or attempting to tamper with doping controls, but reduced the overall sentence to seven years for compliance and acceptance.

Cherono, 35, was provisionally suspended in July 2022 after out-of-competition tests revealed the presence of the banned substance trimetazidine in his samples, and the Integrity Unit ruled that he did not have an exemption allowing him to use the substance.

The Kenyan runner told the AIU that he had been suffering from stomach problems and that a doctor had injected him with an unknown substance, but he later gave a different explanation, blaming it on a mix-up between his medication and his wife’s.

The seven-year suspension will be effective from July 16, 2022, the date of the provisional suspension.