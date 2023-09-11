Moscow mayoral candidate Chernyshov congratulated Sobyanin on his victory in the elections

Candidate for mayor of Moscow, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov congratulated the current mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his victory in the elections. This is reported by RIA News.

He admitted that it was difficult for him to compete with Sobyanin. “I congratulate him on his well-deserved first place,” he said.

Based on the results of decoding data from remote electronic voting in the Moscow mayoral elections, Sobyanin received 2,053,954 votes. Second place was taken by Moscow City Duma deputy Leonid Zyuganov (212,153 votes). Chernyshov completed the top three with 159,313 votes.