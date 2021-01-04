Service number 122 works without interruptions in all regions of Russia during the New Year holidays. Reported by TASS with reference to Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

According to him, the average waiting time for an operator’s response is less than one minute in 80 regions, in another five subjects – up to two minutes. The use of artificial intelligence in call centers, introduced in 15 regions, reduces the burden on doctors.

It is noted that out of the total number of calls to the service 122, up to 70% of calls are related to obtaining reference information, 30% are to call a doctor and other questions to doctors.

Unified Service 122 allows citizens with coronavirus to call a doctor at home or an ambulance. In the future, it is planned that by number 122 it will also be possible to remotely receive sick leave, order the delivery of prescription drugs, consult with a specialist or resolve other issues related to coronavirus.

We will remind, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko said that emergency services are working on New Year’s holidays as usual. The workload of the ambulance service is noted, most often calls are associated with road accidents and domestic injuries. However, this did not affect the provision of care for patients with coronavirus.