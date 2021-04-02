The Russian government is working on a program for the development of a network of university campuses in the country, it will be created until 2030. This was announced on Friday, April 2, by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko.

He recalled that a set of measures to create world-class campuses is being prepared on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The construction of modern student campuses will not only provide new opportunities to improve the level of research work and the quality of education, but will also contribute to the development of areas adjacent to the campus,” said Chernyshenko, quoted by his press service.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the modern campus is a multifunctional transformable educational and library space, including sports facilities and cultural and leisure spaces.

As added by the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov, whose words are also quoted in the message, over 36 billion rubles will be allocated for the development of the infrastructure of educational institutions of higher education in the next four years.

In total, it is planned to build 36 facilities with a total capacity of 23,644 beds. As early as next year, it is planned to start active construction of three large-scale facilities. This year, it is reported that the commissioning of four facilities for 3490 places is planned.

The fact that a network of modern campuses of universities should be created in Russia by 2030 was reported on March 18. This followed from the list of instructions of the head of state, Vladimir Putin.

In addition, the President ordered to ensure in 2021-2030 the implementation of measures for the construction and overhaul of hostels at federal universities.

On December 17, 2020, at the annual press conference, Putin stated that the problem of the shortage of student dormitories in Russia is known, and they are working to eliminate it.