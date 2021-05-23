Russia has the potential to become a leading country in the field of ecological tourism. This was announced on May 23 by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

“Russia has the largest area of ​​specially protected natural areas in the world, and, of course, it has enormous potential for the development of ecotourism in order to become a leading country in this direction,” he said during a meeting dedicated to the development of the tourism potential of Kamchatka. the edges.

He noted that in Russia about 12 thousand territories have the status of protected areas – they occupy almost 12% of the country’s area, and it is important to maintain a balance between the preservation of their nature and the organization of affordable tourism.

Chernyshenko, on behalf of the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, is on a working visit to Kamchatka, members of the government delegation visited the Valley of Geysers, the Uzon and Karymsky volcanoes.

Earlier, on May 20, the administration of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, where the Valley of Geysers is located, reported that about 5.5 thousand travelers visit this place annually. At the same time, you can only get to it by helicopter.

There they warned about the need to carefully study the issue of the tourist load of the reserve, as this can lead to the degradation of the ecosystem, changes in the behavior of wild animals and the threat to the lives of tourists themselves, for example, mudflows.

Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov, in turn, spoke about the development of methods for the development of tourism in the protected areas of the peninsula.