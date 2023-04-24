On April 26, 36 years ago, the most devastating nuclear accident in history occurred. The explosion of the Vladimir Ilich Lenin power plant, located in northern Ukraine, in the city of Chernobyl, it ended the lives of 31 people, whose deaths were directly caused by the explosion, although the radiation would leave more than 100 injured and, in the long term, more than a hundred deaths.

With a radiation peak 400 times higher than the Hiroshima nuclear bomb —in Japan, in 1945— and 50 times higher than that of Fukushima —which occurred in 2011, in the Japanese city’s power station— around 116,000 people had to be evacuated. This figure contemplated an entire city, that is, the 48,000 inhabitants of the now ghostly Pripyat, where during that April night its citizens slept without knowing that just three kilometers away the plant would begin to irradiate perhaps the most dangerous thing for human beings: nuclear material.

The evacuation in the 2,590 kilometer area, better known as the exclusion zone, then implied the sacrifice of local animals, what the HBO series ChernobyHe stages with chilling images of massacres of pets and other more savage species.

The truth is that some people left the city with the hope of returning one day, so many chose to leave their dogs and cats in the place. What they did not know was that the soldiers of the Soviet army would be in charge of killing all the pets that remained in the area, because they considered them a risk of radioactive transmission.

However, there are still between 600 and 800 stray dogs and cats roaming the place. This was established by the organizations Clean Futures Fund (CFF), which visited Chernobyl to neuter and vaccinate dogs, and Spca International, which is dedicated to rescuing animals around the world.

To this day, among the scientists who analyze the area, a debate is repeated for which not a single answer has been found. The unknown is how much the wild animals that persist in the exclusion zone benefit from the lack of humans and how much they are suffering from the contamination that is still invading the place.

What science continues to investigate and what generates opposing positions among specialists is whether both the animals and the plants that live near the point of the explosion underwent mutations in their physical appearances and in their forms of behavior. Or if, on the contrary, nothing has changed.

Where it was believed that there would no longer be a hint of life, bears, bison, wolves, lynxes, Przewalski’s horses, and some 200 species of birds, among other animals, live today, according to the doctor in Biology and researcher of the area, Germán Orizaola, in an article where he expounds on the “fauna of Chernobyl 33 years after the nuclear accident”.

Although he highlights a “general absence of negative effects of radiation on animal and plant populations”, he points out: “We have also found some indication of adaptive responses to radiation, such as changes in the coloration of amphibians. Frogs in the exclusion zone are darker, which could shield them from radiation.”

Likewise, regarding insects, some seem to live less or show themselves to be more vulnerable to parasites, especially in areas of high radiation. Birds also seem to have some negative effects, such as damage to your immune system.increased albinism and genetic alterations, although the latter do not prevent populations from continuing to reproduce.

With all this, the researchers wonder if the possible damage of nuclear activity on animals was overestimated, given that they observe that the presence of humans —with hunting, fishing, pollution, among other actions— could be more harmful to medium term for these —above all for mammals— than a nuclear accident.

On the other hand, specialists from the Chernobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve observed, as they revealed in 2021 after analyzing them for three years, that the cows around the plant had organized themselves into herds and presented a very different behavior from what they usually do. have domestic or breeding animals.

In the line of the mutations, a Nat Geo report, narrated by actor Will Smith, shows, in stunning close-up, a spider, as the documentary’s voice-over says: “Many of the cobwebs that were woven by some of the houses in the villages they were extremely unusual.” The image that is seen is that of a disorderly, irregular web, with large holes and without a clear pattern, unlike the ones that arachnids usually build, totally symmetrical and orderly.

“The spiders had trouble spinning a normal web,” the video concludes, hinting that the behavior of the insects had mutated. In turn, Nat Geo argues that not only could the way animals move and manifest themselves have changed, but their physical appearance may also have changed.

An example of this mutation is the tree mallow bug, similar to the colloquially called San Antonio vaquita. “Two large eyes, nose and chin and, due to the symmetry, it makes it very easy to detect deviations,” says the researcher, commenting that changes in color and missing parts of the body, such as some eyes, were observed.

One of the common characteristics revealed by the studies turned out to be that the smallest fauna, such as birds and rodents, were perhaps the most affected, since they showed negative consequences on their health, the effect of radiation, such as tumors and cataracts.

The fact that many animals have mutated and gradually adapted to the polluted nature that surrounds them does not mean that they do not have or have not had high levels of cesium-137 in their bodies —the radioactive component that launched the Chernobyl explosion— or that Several have died from the devastating effects that the material produced on them.

However, if after 36 years of the most severe nuclear accident in history there are still animals that seem to live in total peace and tranquility, especially due to the absence of man, human beings must question ourselves, once again, the damage that we do to the Earth and those who inhabit it.

