The Farm 51 published a new trailer from Chernobyliteto announce the release of the versions PS5 and Xbox Series X and Sas well as the Enhanced PC which includes all the additions of the last few months plus the news of the latest generation versions.

As pointed out by the developers, those who already own the game on Xbox One and PS4 are entitled to receive the next-gen versions for free, of course for the same family of consoles. Upgrading the PC version is also completely free.

In the video we can see some sequences from the updated version of the game, therefore with improved lights and atmospheric effects, more realistic reflections, overhauled lighting system and many other features that will surely please graphics enthusiasts.

Chernobylite is a sci-fi horror-themed survival RPG developed by The Farm 51. Repurposed in detail thanks to a faithful 3D scan, the wasteland of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone will be the scenario in which you will play the role of Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl plant who returns to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his girlfriend, which occurred 30 years earlier. He faces a hostile military presence, stalkers, supernatural creatures, and even an inhospitable and hostile environment as you try to uncover the truth about your past.