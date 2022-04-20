PS5 is slowly receiving versions of games designed specifically for the Sony console, so much so that now it is the turn of a title that is particularly awaited by the community and that has been able to arouse the attention of professionals, especially fans of the horror title. Chernobyliteof which we propose the review, is in fact a sci-fi survival RPG developed by The Farm 51which will immerse us in an all too realistic setting of the Chernobyl scenario, an area that has become sadly famous for the explosion and fire of the nuclear reactor which took place in 1986.

An unwary return …

Reproduced in detail thanks to a three-dimensional scan, the wasteland of the radioactive zone is in fact the scenario in which we will move in the game distributed by Sony: Igora physicist and former employee of the plant of Chernobyl, decides to return to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of his fiancée, Tatyana, which occurred thirty years earlier in mysterious circumstances. Once in the area, the unwary protagonist will have to face a number of unexpected pitfalls, including a hostile military force and various creatures who will attempt to obscure the truth about Igor’s past.

The mystery linked to the disappearance of the woman will go away hand in hand with the answers which the player will attempt to discover at each step, though Chernobylite does not want to be the new Dead Space, much less the new Silent Hill. The trip to the so-called Zone of Alienation will not in fact be a horror in the strict sense of the term, but an experience that will try to approach a Fallout in a more realistic key, not denying itself some good moments of alternating tension with a great general atmosphere.

As we also talked to you in the review for PS4, the chernobylite core is in fact always and in any case closely linked to the issue role-playingplus one survival component that will make the nuclear disaster the least of the problems: that of Chernobyl has in fact for years been a setting that has been too exploited by video game developers for many years now, entering in this case into the videogame imagination thanks to a rather faithful reconstruction, including abandoned locations and nightmare creatures that populate the ravines. Igor will therefore have to look for resources that can come in handy, many of which to be used wisely in combat: killing opponents – human and non-human – will lead to the completion of the main mission, all while gaining a large number of experience points to be converted to skill points (to spend interacting with teammates).

… But not alone

There squad: five elementsall of which capable of teach to Igor techniques and skills often related to the Chernobyl disaster. The style of play that we will decide to adopt will allow us to evolve the main character by increasing his survival skills. But be careful: since Igor is a simple human being and not a chosen soldier, we will have to pay close attention to his sanity (or rather, to the psyche), that as much as health will in fact be monitored constantly. Also, one base of operation from where to direct the operations will act as a real hub to return to following each mission, a safe haven where both us and our companions can catch their breath between one mission another.

But not only that: for Igor it will be very important maintain good relations with teammates, thus avoiding that they can leave the team due to disagreements or misunderstandings, since in any case we will be able to make the decisions we want, always and in any case. It is also true that when we reach the middle of the adventure, the feeling of tension – or at least of general restlessness – tends to subside a bit, also and above all considering that the dangerous situations and the well-being of the companions will be much more accessible both from the point of emotional view that purely playful. Ergo, the game will lose some of the fear on the street and it will turn out to be pretty simple as soon as we have upgraded the right skills.

Chernobylite, again

Unfortunately, Chernobylite (as we had also mentioned in the previous review) it also suffers from a certain distance in the medium-long distance background repetitiveness: being a fairly common open world RPG, our wanderings within the Zone of Alienation will often turn out to be all too similar to each other, since the areas that we will discover as the main plot progresses will turn out to be more or less always the same. Actions not strictly related to the progression of the story will appear here and there with constancy, although they will not be able to shake off that feeling of boredom and repetitiveness.

Luck has it that at least from the side of the system combat, Chernobylite try to offer one greater variety, which we took into account in the review evaluation. To face the various opponents, creatures and Stalker included, we can in fact use the art of stealth, or use our means available to face enemies. Last but not least, the possibility of taking advantage of some traps, always closely linked to our equipment.

Finally, as regards the technical department of this PS5 versiongraphically, the Zone of Alienation is able to return the same feeling of desolation and disquiet as the old-gen editions of the title, with plus a fine-tuning of the models enemies and environments that – while not putting the Sony console to fire and sword – still manage to polish a game that focuses heavily on the atmosphere. Who has already purchased the game on PC, PS4 or Xbox One will be able to access the next generation version of Chernobylite and to the Enhanced Edition via free upgrade. The updates will introduce ray tracing and two additional graphics modes, namely “Resolution” for 4K at 30 frames per second, and “Performance” for 1080p at 60fps. On PS5, the update obviously also includes controller-specific features DualSensehaptic feedback and adaptive triggers included.