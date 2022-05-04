Chernobylite just received its big next-gen update which greatly improved the title. The boost up to 60fps is a real treat for gamers, and there are some great graphics updates too, although one in particular has been dropped on Xbox Series S.

This is ray tracing support. Apparently, the digital-only console of Microsoft it doesn’t seem powerful enough to deliver consistent ray tracing in next-gen games and The Farm 51 talked about it in a recent interview with TrueAchievements:

“[Il Ray tracing] it didn’t work too well. We knew reflections were easy to do on consoles, but things like water effects probably wouldn’t make it“.

“[Unreal Engine] it has all the tools and options that we can enable on the console, it allows you to profile the game, see how it behaves and then decide what can be inserted or not“.

Well, it seems that Series S is unable to provide the ray tracing effects used by Chernobylite. Fortunately, the Series S version hits 60fps in its performance mode, albeit at a lower overall resolution than its Series X counterpart.

The S-Series version without ray tracing might disappoint some but that’s not too surprising given the overall power of the system. That said, performance is just as important, so let’s hope developers can continue to bring 60fps titles to the console.

Source: Purexbox.