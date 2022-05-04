The next-gen version of Chernobylite was compared on PS5 And PC with particular attention to the quality of the ray tracing in Digital Foundry’s new technical analysis.

The Chernobylite developers have said that ray tracing on the Xbox Series S doesn’t work well, and apparently the reason is simple: their approach to this technology turns out to be particularly challenging for hardware.

Even an NVIDIA RTX 3090 has difficulty managing the effect even in the presence of the DLSS, let alone consoles still without this type of upscaling gimmicks. And indeed on PlayStation 5 compromises had to be made.

Specifically, the low ray tracing preset of the PC version and proceeded to lower the resolution at 1512p to be able to get 30 fps stable. In any case, an excellent result, all things considered.

However, Alex Battaglia wrote that there may be room for further optimization work, so maybe with the next updates the game might be able to run a little better on PS5.