War Russia-Ukraine, offer the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. The 36th day of Russian bombing and missiles in the country’s main cities began. Putin wants to conquer definitively Mariupol and proposes to Zelensky the ceasefire in the city to grant a humanitarian passage for civilians in the neighboring city Zaporizhzhya. “The Russian Armed Forces are declaring a temporary ceasefire from 10am on March 31, 2022, exclusively for humanitarian purposesand are opening a further humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians and foreign citizens from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhya (with a stop in Berdiansk) “, reports the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev. The operation will only take place. under certain conditions. Zelensky: “We we do not believe more to nobody“.

There Russia it “repositioned” 20% of its forces that had been deployed to attack Kievthe day after announcing a “drastic curtailment” of operations around the capital ea Chernihiv. The spokesman for the Pentagon, John Kirby. Some Russian forces have withdrawn from the nuclear site of Chernobyl: says a senior US defense official, as reported by CNN. These would be the soldiers most exposed to radiationbecause they have dug the ground adjacent to the nuclear power plant, particularly radioactive. According to intelligence sources it would not be a withdrawal but only a change of men.

