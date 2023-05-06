The Chernobyl nuclear accident was undoubtedly one of humanity’s most remembered tragedies, not only because it left an entire city uninhabitable and more than 200,000 victims, but 37 years later survivors must live with the aftermath of that day.

Mykhaylo Khrushchenko, 71, spoke about his ailments after the 1986 accident and how this has also affected his family.

(You can read: The genetic studies of the Chernobyl dogs continue).

I remember the words: ‘We will await instructions. Don’t let nobody out, don’t go anywhere

Khrushchenko was 34 years old when his life changed completely. He worked as the director of the food processing factory that served Chernobyl.

As reported to the newspaper The Mirror, the day the disaster happened, he found out that the nuclear factory had exploded when he got to work.

(Keep reading: Chernobyl disaster: Valeri Legásov, the scientist who revealed the truth).

“I didn’t eat breakfast, I got in the car right away and drove to work. I went to my supervisor’s office and there was already a small meeting.”

He added: “I remember the words: ‘We will wait for instructions. Don’t let anyone out, don’t go anywhere.'”

37 years after the accident

Mykhaylo Khrushchenko is now 71 years old and He reports that he continues to suffer pain from the impact of radiation.

“Now I am 71 years old. I have two full nightstands in my locker, full of medication. I try one thing for a few days and then I take a break for a few days and try the other thing,” he told The Mirror.

However, his biggest ailment is that this disaster affected not only him, but also his family.

(Also read: Why are Hiroshima and Nagasaki habitable and Chernobyl not?).

Pripyat amusement park, the ghost town of Chernobyl.

Teeth fall out, knees swell

The man He told disconsolately that one of his daughters was born with many illnesses and was classified as disabled.

In addition, he pointed out that his son and grandson also suffer from serious health conditions.

“His teeth fall out, his knees swell. The boy is 23 years old. What is this? This is the result,” he said.

Mykhaylo Khrushchenko has devoted his entire life to supporting the victims of the accident. “In fact, Mykhaylo ended up working as the head of the Union in Chernobyl for disabled people and in 2021, he received the state order” For the service “by decree of the Ukrainian president Zelensky”, published The Mirror.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Abandoned cows in Chernobyl behave like wild animals

They find a rare giant butterfly in Chernobyl

Chernobyl and the exact location of other prohibited sites in the world