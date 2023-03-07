The descendants of dogs exposed to powerful bursts of radiation from the Soviet Chernobyl power plant meltdown in 1986 may hold the key to what it takes to survive a nuclear explosion.

Scientists are researching how dogs in the area were affected and how they seem to have adapted more favorably than other animals – particularly birds, which had extreme genetic defects.

“The dogs were there immediately after the disaster,” Gabriella Spatola, a geneticist at the National Institutes of Health and the University of South Carolina, told the Atlantic.

The findings of researchers like Spatola “may reveal the long-lasting effects of radiation and suggest traits that helped certain dogs avoid the worst health effects of the disaster,” writes Katherine J. Wu in the Atlantic.

“The fate of dogs – bred and adapted to work, play and rest alongside us – is intertwined with ours. And the canines we leave behind when crises strike can show us what it takes to survive the consequences of our worst mistakes.”

And while the long-term impacts on the various canine lineages are still unclear, “some [dos cães] appear to be flourishing in a terrain now largely devoid of humans and their polluting and disruptive ways,” notes Wu in the article.

This may be, in part, due to the fact that dogs are so dependent on humans. When humans fled Chernobyl, they may have initially struggled to fend for themselves – but they would also have been less likely than other animals to eat radiation-contaminated animals and plants.

Not surprisingly, the lineage of dogs that were exposed but had some distance from the meltdown appears distinct from those that were close to the reactor. Dogs farthest from the reactor are a variety of breeds and mixes like you would find elsewhere. But the pack closest to the reactor is more inbred and almost exclusively German shepherds.

Elinor Karlsson, a genomics expert at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, said that by studying these dogs, they might discover that their genes mutated and caused disease. But they may also discover that plant dogs have unique genetic traits for survival — including greater resistance to cancer.

“This, in turn,” Wu writes, “may bode well for us. [pessoas]”.

