The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, officially uninhabited after the explosion at the nuclear power plant in 1986, he continues to provide information to biologists.

Employees of the Chernobyl Ecological Biosphere and Radiation Reserve observed that abandoned cattle have been organized in a herd and presents a behavior very different from that which can be observed in domestic animals, reports RT.

For three years the biologists working in the area noticed that the animals began to behave in a similar way to wild animals: they joined in an organized group, maintain a strict hierarchy and have adapted perfectly to the climatic conditions of the area, according to the official account of the Reserve’s employee community in Facebook.

The wild cattle herd is radically different from the usual rural herd: it is structured, has integrity, always acts in harmony, and protects its young more carefully (Facebook).

The calves, in turn, choose the safest place in the herd between an adult bull and cows. And young cattle are well adapted to the cold.

The main bull, the oldest and strongest, he does not expel young males, but keeps them in a group to protect them from predators, as long as they do not dispute his leadership.

In the past, their wild ancestors lived in the area: the aurochs. This wild bull was distributed throughout the forest and steppe area of ​​Eurasia.

The last aurochs died in 1627 and it is known that they were sociable and intellectually developed. They lived mainly in forests and were very rarely preyed upon by predators such as wolves, however were victims of hunting, one of the causes of its extinction along with the retreat of the forests.

This herd of wild cows appeared a few years ago as a result of the death of their owners, self-settlers from the village of Lubyanka.

Since 2017, employees have been making regular observations of this herd. This unexpected case allowed, on the one hand, to study the process of domestication of wildlife and, on the other, its impact on local areas.

