FROM THE ENCOUNTER TO DESNA. Russian missiles aimed at a Ukrainian army repair base, but killed eight people and set wheat fields on fire once again. Everything is countryside, around Desna. “I have to repeat, the war is not over,” says the district manager Vyacheslav Chaus. “I ask everyone to pay close attention, when the sirens sound we have to go to the shelters.” Last night the air-raid alarm went off all over the north of Ukraine, but no one could know for sure where the death would come.

In the Desna area there is the plant of «Dobrodiya», one of the most important wheat producers in the country. In March, Russian soldiers occupied and destroyed it, vandalized it. For more than a month the production was interrupted. The director of the plant, Irina Broslavsteva, remembers those days with anger and emotion: «They took away one of our employees, we don’t know what they did to him. His body was found a month later, after the retreat of the occupants. ”

The E95 state road from Kiev to Chernihiv is proof of what was declared by the Minister of Agricultural Policy Mykola Solsky: “Even if the war magically ends now, the increase in grain prices will last at least four or five years”. Collapsed bridges, minefields, long strips of asphalt dotted with chasms, checkpoints gutted by artillery shells. Some houses have collapsed on the edges of the asphalt. Here we see the battle lost by the Russians. At the height of the village of Kozolets, the carcass of an incinerated tank still points in the direction of the enemy. Today it is impossible to continue. The last bombing made the only passage left impractical. But if we can’t get to wheat from Kiev, how can the wheat reach Europe and Africa?

In 2021, Ukrainian farmers exported 51.2 million tons of wheat worth $ 12.5 billion. Before the attack by Russia, most of the harvest traveled from the north to the south of the country by truck, to be loaded in the ports of Mykolayiv, Mariupol, Odessa. 95% of Ukrainian wheat was exported by sea. Precisely that area where the conflict is now raging, where the Russians are laying siege to Ukraine and occupying its territory. If wheat is scarce and does not arrive in Africa, if every nation prefers to close its borders to satisfy internal consumption, the consequence is hunger in those countries that do not have bread. This is what is happening in North Africa, Algeria, Tunisia and Libya. Not surprisingly, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock called it “the wheat war”. “Closing those ports in the south of Ukraine is a way of trying to widen the conflict to Africa”. With the migratory consequences that it will entail.

From the beginning of the year to February 24, 2022, the first day of the Russian invasion, orders for Ukrainian grain exports had reached their highest level ever: “43 million tons in less than two months, our record, ”recalled the president of the producers’ association Mykola Gorbachev. “Now exports have collapsed. Through the Danube and the railway crossings, we are able to get a sixth of the original grain out ”.

There is little grain traveling. Who has it keeps it: India too has announced an embargo on exports to guarantee internal food security. It was Ukraine, the granary of Europe, the point of balance between supply and demand. This is why it is important to know what Mrs. Irina Broslavsteva, a wheat producer with the factory crossed by the war, says: «We did not expect so many difficulties, in these days it is impossible to do the work we have always done. We exported 70% of our product. We are trying to organize ports in Poland, but the costs are much higher. We need new sea routes and new roads, we need to think about new logistic centers. We need Europe’s help. It will take some time”.

The company is damaged, the windows are cracked. Some fields were sown, others not. For several days the farmers were unable to work. “We have the two-year crop aside. And now a lot of people are returning from the west and I want to thank them, we have to find a way to make it, ”Mrs. Broslavsteva says on the phone.

But it is the broken bridges of the E95 state road that bring back to reality. This battered road. Three checkpoints in quick succession, weapons, chasms, blocks. Other anti-aircraft sirens. The wheat is there. But he is a prisoner of the aftermath of the war. And so it cannot feed the rest of the world.