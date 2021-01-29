Well-known commentator Georgy Cherdantsev in an interview with the newspaper “Sport-Express” told how he worked on the channel “Match TV” with Valery Karpin, and explained why the invitation of the latter to the post of the chief editor of football broadcasts of the TV channel in 2017 was a mistake.

According to Cherdantsev, Karpin lacks flexibility and diplomacy, while he does not accept competition in terms of influencing the team.

The commentator noted that Valery Karpin is a good coach for a small team. Cherdantsev stressed that Karpin has always been an authority for young footballers. However, the relationship in the sports team and the journalistic team is very different.

“We are more independent people. At the same time, they are creative, with a fine spiritual organization. That’s why it didn’t work out for us. Yes, for the young guys Karpin was an authority, they listened to him with their mouths open. But I didn’t get anything out of this cooperation, ”said the commentator.

Cherdantsev remembered one conflict, after which he left the editorial meeting. Then the mistake made by the commentator in the report, Karpin brought up for public discussion.

“If in the football team a public analysis of mistakes is in the order of things, then it is not accepted here,” Cherdantsev said.

The commentator also linked the departure of one of the players from FC Rostov to Karpin’s character traits:

“Valera does not change. And in a top club you need to be more flexible and diplomatic. “

Recall that Karpin worked for Match TV from February to July 2017. Since December 2017, he has been the head of FC Rostov.

Earlier it was reported that the Rostov football club decided to create a women’s team. She will compete in the Super League, the Russian Women’s Championship.

The former Donchanka coach Natalia Karaseva has been appointed head coach.