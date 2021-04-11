The head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov has filed a lawsuit against the authorities of North Ossetia. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The 57-year-old hopes to thus reduce the rent for land near the Currentidon River. Since January Cherchesov has been the owner of the Arlan Fish company, which is engaged in fishing, as well as the sale of fish and seafood products. The coach of the Russian national team demands that the authorities of North Ossetia provide him with a plot of land by the river for rent with a 50 percent discount.

Cherchesov has been leading the Russian national team since 2016. In March 2020, he renewed his contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU), according to which he will lead the team until 2022. According to journalist Sergei Egorov, Cherchesov’s salary is 2.5 million euros per year.

Cherchesov is also known for his work in Spartak, Dynamo and the Polish Legia. He began his coaching career in Austria in 2004.