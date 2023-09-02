Cherchesov called the phrase “forward without fear and doubt” the main life principle

Former head coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov spoke about the main life principle. His words lead “Championship”.

Cherchesov called the main life principle, which he had formed by the age of 60, the phrase “forward without fear and doubt.” “Both the player and the coach managed to achieve many things, but I hope that the main victories are ahead,” he added.

Cherchesov’s last place of work was the Hungarian Ferencváros, which he led from December 2021 to July 2023. The coach was sacked after the club failed to reach the second round of Champions League qualification. Under his leadership, Ferencváros twice became the champion of Hungary, and also won the Hungarian Cup.

From 2016 to 2021, Cherchesov was the head coach of the Russian national team. Together with him, the team reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup at home.