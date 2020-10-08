The coaching staff of the Russian national football team under the leadership of Stanislav Cherchesov made a decision on the starting lineup in a friendly match with Sweden. This was reported on Thursday, October 8, “Neva-sport“.

It is noted that Soslan Dzhanaev will be the goalkeeper for the match. Fyodor Kudryashov, Mario Fernandez, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Ilya Kutepov, Magomed Ozdoev, Yuri Gazinsky, Anton Miranchuk, Andrey Mostovoy, Yuri Zhirkov and Artem Dzyuba will play from the first minutes.

The game will take place on the same day at the VEB Arena in Moscow.

On October 11 and 14, the group stage of the League of Nations will be held against the teams of Turkey and Hungary. Both meetings will take place at the VTB Arena.

On the eve of Cherchesov said that preparations for the match are going according to plan, specifies “Sport-Express“.

On September 28, the ex-head coach of Moscow FC CSKA, four-time champion of Russia and winner of the UEFA Cup Valery Gazzayev, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the composition of the national team to prepare for matches with Sweden, Turkey and Hungary.