Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov fired from Hungarian Ferencváros

Russian coach Stanislav Cherchesov was fired from the Hungarian Ferencváros. This was announced by club president Gabor Kubatov on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

“The result of my personal conversation with Stanislav Cherchesov is that we no longer work together,” Kubatov wrote. Csaba Mate will act as head coach.

On July 19, Ferencvaros was defeated by the Faroe Klaksvik with a score of 0:3. The first meeting of the teams ended in a goalless draw. Thus, the Hungarian club could not reach the second round of the Champions League qualification.

Cherchesov took charge of Ferencvaros in December 2021. Under his leadership, the team twice became the champion of Hungary, and also won the Hungarian Cup.